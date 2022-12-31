Alexander-Arnold admits 'outnumbered' Liverpool were poor despite narrow victory over Leicester

Trent Alexander-Arnold acknowledged that Liverpool had a poor outing against Leicester City, but was happy to get three points nonetheless.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds came from behind to beat Leicester City on Friday evening thanks to two own goals by Wout Faes in the first half. Earlier, Kiernan Dewsbury had handed the Foxes the lead by strolling through the Liverpool defence to score.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the game, the full-back said: "I agree [it was poor], it wasn’t our best performance at all. At the end of the day, the most important thing is the result. You like the performances to go with it but the three points are the most important thing and try to get into a position in the league where we think we should be, where we haven’t been. But these are the ones you look back on and think you need to win it, looking back on it at the end of the season, it doesn’t matter.

"I think in the first half we lacked intensity, I don’t want to say we got bullied but they beat us to the second balls, they were playing round us, outnumbered in midfield and found it too easy, to be honest, we should’ve made it a lot harder. We pride ourselves on our intensity, especially out of the blocks and it just wasn’t there today, they scored the early goal and it caught us by surprise."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the poor showing, it was an important three points for Liverpool. They now have 28 points from 16 matches, one fewer than Manchester United, and are sixth in the league table.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's side next take on Brentford in a Premier League clash on January 2.