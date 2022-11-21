Alex Scott ensures OneLove armband features for England after FA bow to pressure from FIFA

Alex Scott, a former star for the Lionesses, has ensured that the OneLove armband was in attendance during England’s World Cup opener against Iran.

Harry Kane will not wear armband

FIFA threatened to hand out yellow cards

Former Lionesses star happy to get involved

WHAT HAPPENED? The Three Lions had been hoping to see skipper Harry Kane promote a message of inclusivity during his side's eagerly-anticipated opener in Qatar, but after FIFA threatened to hand out bookings for any such gestures the FA – along with six other nations – backed down. Scott, though, was happy to don the armband while filling a punditry role for BBC Sport.

England, Wales and other European nations aren't wearing the OneLove armband.



But ex-England international Alex Scott is inside the Khalifa International Stadium.



💻🖥📱 Watch on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds, get more on the @BBCSport app#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/4pMU2albY7 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 21, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal legend Scott won 140 caps for England during her playing days and helped to lay the foundations which allowed the Lionesses to savour European Championship glory during the summer of 2022.

WHAT NEXT? After facing Iran, England will take in group-stage outings against the United States and Wales in Qatar.