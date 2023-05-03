Alejandro Garnacho warned 'expectations will be higher' after Man Utd extension as Erik ten Hag gives positive update on Raphael Varane injury

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praised Alejandro Garnacho for earning a new contract, but warned he will be expected to raise his game further.

Ten Hag told Garnacho expectations are higher now

Boss lifted hopes of Varane making FA Cup final

Dutchman warned team against complacency

WHAT HAPPENED? Garnacho signed a bumper new deal with Manchester United last week after breaking through from the youth set up to the first team, but Ten Hag said he will have to work even harder now the spotlight is on him. The Dutchman also suggested Raphael Varane would return from injury before the end of the season, lifting hopes of him playing in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

WHAT THEY SAID: "First of all, I think he [Garnacho] has the prize [the new contract] and it's a prize, he also shows he can make the final step, not only in talent but also he made it. Now, it's a new start, a restart, because now expectations will be higher, the demands will definitely be higher," Ten Hag told a press conference before United's visit to Brighton on Thursday.

"He is on his way, he is a strong character and that's why he's there in the moment on this level and he did it by himself. Now more work is coming because the demands are higher, we expect more from him but it's great he made it. He has to compete for a starting XI position. Every time is the same: you have to cross limits and every time you have to go in the next level, we go with him in the challenge but most important is the player has to do it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho has been out of action since March with an ankle injury but has returned to training, although Ten Hag said Thursday's trip to Brighton was too soon for him to return. However, the manager revealed that Raphael Varane is making progress from his ankle injury, sustained in the Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla, adding he should be back sooner than Scot McTominay. However, neither Varane nor McTominay will face Brighton or West Ham.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ten Hag also reiterated that United cannot be complacent in their bid to finish in the top four, after taking a step closer by beating Aston Villa on Sunday. He added: "I never want to talk during the season of pride or satisfaction, you know my statement satisfaction leads to laziness. We have six games to go and every game we want to win, therefore you need full focus, full energy, full preparation and tomorrow is definitely going to be a fight and we have to be ready for that fight and the points.

"We want to win every game, we want to win every competition. I can't choose. But it's clear we want to be in the Champions League, that is the competition we are now fighting for and that is the only thing in this moment to focus on. The FA Cup final is after the season. I never speak about 'if' scenarios, not negative, not positive, focus on the game tomorrow, don't dream, stay in the same focus as others. You have to improve every game. Good is not good enough, we have to do better."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? United visit Brighton on Thursday in the Premier League before playing away to West Ham on Sunday.