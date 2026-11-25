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Alejandro Garnacho’s loan spell at Aston Villa appears to be turning into a nightmare following his high-profile omission from the club's latest Champions League squad. The Argentine winger, on loan from Chelsea, was nowhere to be seen during Tuesday's trip to Galatasaray, leaving fans and pundits questioning his long-term future under Unai Emery.

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Emery leaves bench spot empty in Istanbul defeat

Villa suffered a 1-0 loss in Turkey on Tuesday night after Deniz Gul struck a late header for the hosts. Rather than filling his 12-man bench, Emery named only 11 substitutes, including two goalkeepers, and deliberately left one slot vacant instead of selecting Garnacho.

Alysson and Johan Manzambi started on the flanks, while second-half introductions for Ibrahim Mbaye, Emi Buendia, and George Hemmings failed to spark a comeback. The 22-year-old Argentine has not played since a three-minute cameo against Fulham on October 31, having been restricted to seven substitute appearances and six unused bench outings all season.

Emery delivers blunt verdict after earlier warning

Questioned after the final whistle about omitting the Chelsea winger, Emery offered a blunt explanation for his selection policy. "Today the players were here who I think are the best players to be here with us," the Spaniard stated.

His stance echoes concerns he first voiced in September regarding Garnacho's readiness following summer disruptions. "[He has to] continue working. Work, work, train, work. When he can have minutes to play, try and play well," Emery said at the time. "George [Hemmings] is playing fantastic, Alysson is also understanding things well and is giving us things I want."

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Explaining why younger teammates had moved ahead in the pecking order, the Villa manager added: "Alysson is also understanding things well and is giving us things I want. Mbaye also responded well. We want a competitive team and players to compete in the style we have. Garnacho is a little bit behind because of some circumstances we had in pre-season. It is time to be patient for the time he needs."

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Harvey Elliott precedent clouds £42m permanent clause

When Garnacho arrived from Stamford Bridge in July, Villa announced the switch would "become permanent next summer should certain criteria be met". Emery initially hailed the signing as "delighted", adding: "He is so talented, young and he showed us his wish to help our project. We are really happy."

Although those conditions remain undisclosed, Chelsea expected to bank £42 million - with Manchester United owed a 10 per cent sell-on cut after selling him for £40m in 2025. However, Emery froze out Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott last season to avoid triggering a £35m purchase obligation, raising fears history is repeating itself.

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Garnacho faces uphill battle to salvage Villa spell

Having registered eight goals and four assists across 43 appearances for Chelsea last term before being loaned out, Garnacho now confronts a daunting fight to revive his career in Birmingham. With emerging options like Alysson, Hemmings, and Mbaye commanding Emery's trust, the winger must overcome his pre-season deficit in training before Villa decide whether to trigger his permanent transfer next summer.