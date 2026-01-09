How to buy Al-Shabab 2025/26 tickets: ROSHN Saudi League prices, upcoming fixtures & more

The Saudi Pro League has transformed into a global footballing powerhouse, and at the heart of this evolution is Al-Shabab FC. Often called the "White Lions," this Riyadh-based giant is the oldest sports institution in the capital and remains a massive influence in the professional game.

For fans looking to witness a masterclass in tactical football, Al-Shabab offers an experience unlike any other. Known for a heritage of success, including being the first club to secure three consecutive league titles. The club’s identity is built on technical flair and a loyal, deeply rooted fan base.

Attending a home match at the SHG Arena provides an intimate, world-class atmosphere. The stadium's design ensures every seat feels like the front row, putting you right at the center of the action. Whether it's a high-stakes Riyadh Derby or a standard league fixture, the energy of the black-and-white faithful is unmatched.

Let GOAL be your tactical guide to navigating the 2025/26 season, from tracking down elusive tickets to understanding the seating tiers so that you can take your place within the iconic yellow and black wall.

Upcoming Al-Shabab 2026 fixtures

Date Game (Local Time) Tickets Jan 14, 2026 Al-Shabab vs. Neom Tickets Jan 17, 2026 Al-Shabab vs. Al Nassr Tickets Jan 20, 2026 Al-Shabab vs. Al Najma Al Saudi Tickets Jan 24, 2026 Al-Shabab vs. Al Khaleej Tickets Jan 29, 2026 Al-Shabab vs. Al Hazm Tickets Feb 1, 2026 Al-Shabab vs. Al Feiha Tickets Feb 7, 2026 Al-Shabab vs. Al Kholood Tickets Feb 13, 2026 Al-Shabab vs. Al Ahli Al Saudi Tickets Feb 19, 2026 Al-Shabab vs. Damac Tickets

How to buy Al-Shabab 2025/26 tickets?

Securing your entry to witness the White Lions at the SHG Arena is a streamlined digital process, primarily managed through the Official Al-Shabab Tickets Portal.

While standard league tickets typically drop 10 to 14 days before kick-off, high-stakes events like the Riyadh Derby often require early planning and purchasing to beat the rapid sell-outs.

You can also find Al-Shabab tickets available on secondary platforms like StubHub, where tickets for matches, including the upcoming clash against Al-Nassr, start from approximately SAR 35.

How much are Al-Shabab tickets?

Pricing is designed to accommodate every fan, with Standard Admission at the SHG Arena ranging from SAR 30 to SAR 100, while Premium Seating is typically positioned between SAR 250 and SAR 500. For those seeking gourmet hospitality and the stadium’s finest views, elite VIP & Silver Lounges start at SAR 1,200.

If official allocations on Webook are exhausted, verified secondary platforms like StubHub serve as a reliable fallback, with entry prices for major matchdays usually starting near SAR 55.

What to expect from Al-Shabab in 2026?

Al-Shabab FC, founded in 1947, is the oldest sports club in Riyadh and a towering pillar of the nation’s footballing history. As a six-time Saudi Pro League champion and the first-ever winner of three consecutive Premier League titles, the "White Lions" represent the resilient, competitive spirit of the capital and have long been established as a dominant force in both domestic and regional competitions.

In the 2025/26 season, Al-Shabab continues its ambitious evolution under the management of Imanol Alguacil. The club has aggressively bolstered its roster, blending the world-class experience of Belgian icon Yannick Carrasco and legendary striker Abderrazak Hamdallah with high-profile signings such as Yacine Adli, Josh Brownhill, and Wesley Hoedt. This tactical squad is designed to challenge the "Big Four" for every major honor, aiming to bring the league title back to the Al-Sahafa district and secure its status in the Gulf Club Champions League.

History of The SHG Arena

The SHG Arena, formerly known as the Prince Khalid bin Sultan Stadium, is far more than just a modern football ground; it is a symbol of Al-Shabab’s transformation and the future of "boutique" stadiums in Saudi Arabia.

This 15,000-capacity "boutique" stadium is the tactical heart of Riyadh’s sporting landscape. Its rectangular, football-specific design was engineered to remove the athletics track and bring fans closer to the action, ensuring that every chant from the "White Den" resonates directly on the pitch. Conveniently located in the northern Al-Sahafa district near the Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Metro station, the arena provides a premium matchday experience, featuring modernized VIP boxes, a shared membrane roof for comfort, and the club’s official headquarters on-site.