Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's debut

Where to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his debut for Al-Nassr on Sunday when they take on Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League at Mrsool Park. The former Manchester United star introduced himself to Saudi fans as part of the Riyadh All-Star XI in a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain three days earlier and is now in line for his first competitive appearance.

Victory for Al-Nassr will see them leapfrog Al-Ittihad into first place in the league, while Al-Ettifaq can potentially move up a few places into the top half of the table.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq date & kick-off time

Game: Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Date: January 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET Venue: Mrsool Park, Riyadh

Where to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq on TV & live stream online

The game is not being broadcast live on TV in the United Kingdom or United States.

However, international fans can stream Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League games live online with a subscription to Shahid. Highlights of the game will be available on Al-Nassr's official YouTube channel, as well as on their social media pages on Twitter and Facebook.

In Saudi Arabia, Saudi Pro League games are broadcast by Saudi Sports Company (SSC), while Sportitalia in Italy and Sport TV in Portugal have the rights in those countries.

See more about where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Shahid UK N/A Shahid

Al-Nassr squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Ospina, Bukhari, Al-Owairedhi, Abdullah, Al-Aqidi Defenders S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Fatil, Al-Amri, Boushal, Konan, Al Mansour, Gonzalez, Qasheesh, Al-Faraj, Haqawi, Lajami Midfielders Al-Sulaiheem, Martinez, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Najei, L. Gustavo, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Ghareeb, Al-Alawi, Masharipov Forwards Ronaldo, Maran, Al-Nemer, Talisca

Ronaldo will go straight into the starting line-up for the game and should be fresh having completed just over an hour of action against PSG on Thursday. Goalkeeper David Ospina remains out with an elbow injury and Amin Bukhari is set to deputise. Vincent Aboubakar, meanwhile, has departed the squad to make way for Ronaldo.

Possible Al-Nassr starting lineup: Bukhari; Lajami, Gonzalez, Al-Amri; Masharipov, S. Al-Ghannam, Martinez, Gustavo, Ghareeb; Talisca, Ronaldo.

Al-Ettifaq squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Al-Oaisher, Al-Haiti, P. Victor, Al-Dawaa, Baljoush Defenders Al Mowalad, Masrahi, Ghazi, S. Al-Mousa, Hawsawi, Al-Obaid, Velkovski, Tisserand, Al-Sayyaf, Omar, Al-Khateeb, Y. Al-Mousa Midfielders Mahnashi, Al-Kuwaykibi, H. Al-Ghamdi, A. Al-Ghamdi, F. Al-Ghamdi, Sliti, A. Hazazi, N. Hazazi, Vitinho, Al-Dossari, Ozdemir Forwards Quaison, Al Salem, Niakate, Al-Bloushi, Qarradi,

Ettifaq will be without the injured Darko Velkovski, while Sanousi Hawsawi misses out due to suspension after picking up a red card last time out against Al-Fateh. They will look to former Flamengo winger Vitinho for inspiration on the flank.

Possible Al-Ettifaq starting lineup: Victor; Tisserand, Al-Khateeb, Al-Mousa; Al Mowalad, H. Al-Ghamdi, A. Hazazi, Mahnashi, Al-Kuwaykibi, Vitinho; Quaison.