How to buy Al-Khaleej 2025/26 tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, upcoming fixtures & more

The Saudi soccer spotlight tends to shine for the majority of time on the big-3 (Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad), who have shared the title between themselves during each of the past nine seasons. However, to fully experience and appreciate what the biggest league in Asia has to offer, it’s worth checking out all the Saudi Pro League clubs.

One club that appears on the rise is Al-Khaleej, who hail from the Eastern Province city of Saihat, although they currently play their home games at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in the neighbouring city of Dammam.

Let GOAL guide you through how you can see ‘Al-Danah’ (The Pearls), with all the ticket information, including how you can buy them and how much they will cost.

When are Al-Khaleej playing?

Date Game (Local Time) Competition Tickets Sun Nov 23 Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej (8:30pm) Saudi Pro League Tickets Fri Nov 28 Al Kholood vs Al-Khaleej (5:50pm) Kings Cup Tickets Sun Dec 21 Al-Khaleej vs Al Kholood (8:30pm) Saudi Pro League Tickets Fri Dec 26 Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej (8:30pm) Saudi Pro League Tickets Mon Dec 29 Al-Khaleej vs Al Fateh (5:35pm) Saudi Pro League Tickets

How to buy Al-Khaleej 2025/26 tickets

To purchase Al-Khaleej match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league (SPL) site, where you can navigate to the ‘Fixture/Tickets' section under the ‘Matches’ tab.

Saudi Pro League matchweeks are usually staged over three days, with most running from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend (Friday and Saturday), and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks before each match.

For popular matches, such as when Al-Khaleej play Al-Hilal or Al-Nassr, or when they face local rivals like Al-Qadsiah or Al-Ettifaq, it’s advisable to purchase tickets as soon as they are released to avoid missing out on the seats you want.

While the official league or stadium portals are the safest way for supporters to secure seats at Al-Khaleej matches, those looking to attend an encounter may wish to consider secondary platforms such as StubHub for tickets.

How much are Al-Khaleej 2025/26 tickets?

Al-Khaleej ticket prices vary depending on the match, seating category, and demand.

Premium seating options command higher prices, while general admission tickets offer more affordable options. Prices typically range from SAR25 to SAR500 or more for high-profile matches.

Keep tabs on the league's official site for additional ticket information, including availability and prices.

Tickets on secondary sites such as StubHub are currently available from SAR24.

What to expect from Al-Khaleej 2025/26?

Al-Khaleej have spent several spells in the Saudi Pro League, although they’ve been ever-present in the top flight since gaining promotion at the end of the 2021/22 Saudi First Division League campaign.

Despite being more renowned as a successful handball club, Al-Khaleej is currently in the midst of its longest consecutive run in Saudi Arabia’s premier football division, and they are now looking to build on solid finishes over previous seasons. One of their most memorable performances ever came last November, when they beat the defending champions Al-Hilal 3-2 in front of 17,150 spectators in Dammam. Amazingly, it was Al-Hilal’s first Saudi Pro League defeat for 550 days.

The majority of the global football stars who have flocked to Saudi Arabia over recent seasons have tended to head to the more established, successful sides, such as Neymar (Al-Hilal), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), and Moussa Diaby (Al-Ittihad).

However, Al-Khaleej has imported some gems of its own of late. The Pearls may have the oldest squad in the Saudi Pro League, but at 33 years of age, Norway’s Joshua King and Greece’s Konstantinos Fortounis are both using their vast experience to assist Al-Khaleej’s push up the league. Both men have been netting vital goals this season, and Fortounis has also topped the league’s assist chart.

It’s no surprise that Al-Khaleej has increased its Greek contingent, with Georgios Donis having held the managerial reins since last summer. Donis, who during the 1990s famously became the first ever Greek star to play in the English Premier League, is now aiming to build on solid foundations that he helped forge during his first season in charge at the Saihat-based club.

History of the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium

Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium is a multipurpose sports facility located in the Persian Gulf coastal city of Dammam, which is the fifth largest city in Saudi Arabia. It’s been the home ground of Saudi football clubs, Al-Ettifaq and Al-Qadsiah, since opening in 1973, although Al-Ettifaq moved out in 2023, following the construction of their new stadium (EGO Stadium). Additionally, Al-Khaleej have used the stadium for a large number of their home games. The stadium's capacity is 26,000.

Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium is surrounded by an array of facilities and amenities, including: an alternate training pitch, a track for athletics competitions, a VIP building and its annexes, a mosque, as well as gardens, outdoor spaces, and parking lots.