Ajax's likely line-up: García will choose between Weghorst and Dolberg

On Saturday, Ajax face John van den Brom’s tough-to-beat FC Twente. Óscar García has made a few changes following the 1-1 draw in De Klassieker against Feyenoord. Ajax v FC Twente kicks off at 21:00 and will be broadcast live on ESPN 2.

Maarten Paes will be in goal for Ajax, who desperately need the points to secure second place in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie. Lucas Rosa starts at right-back at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, with Owen Wijndal on the left. Takehiro Tomiyasu was forced off injured against Feyenoord and missed Japan’s friendly internationals. He will also be unable to start against Twente.

Josip Sutalo and Youri Baas form the central defensive partnership against the Tukkers. Ko Itakura is training with Ajax’s first team again, but will have to wait a little longer for a starting place under the Spanish manager.

Jorthy Mokio starts in midfield, as Youri Regeer has not fully recovered from a hamstring injury. Sean Steur starts on the left and Oscar Gloukh is the number 10 in the Amsterdam midfield. Davy Klaassen is struggling with knee problems and will therefore not be thrown in at the deep end by García.

Kasper Dolberg replaces Wout Weghorst as the home side’s main striker. Steven Berghuis is once again entrusted by García on the right flank. Mika Godts is the man on the left side of the Ajax attack.

Ajax go into the clash with Twente with a one-point lead. In October, the Amsterdam side won 3-2 in Enschede, with a goal from Weghorst, who is being linked with a move to the Tukkers.

Probable Ajax line-up: Paes; Rosa, Sutalo, Baas, Wijndal; Mokio, Gloukh, Steur; Berghuis, Dolberg, Godts.