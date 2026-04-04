Ajax player makes a surprise start against FC Twente – his first since 22 November

On Saturday, Ajax face John van den Brom’s tough-to-beat FC Twente, a rival for European places. Óscar García has now announced the home side’s starting eleven. The most notable name in Ajax’s line-up is Oliver Edvardsen, who is in the starting line-up for the first time since 22 November.

Maarten Paes will be in goal for Ajax, who desperately need the points to secure second place in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie. Anton Gaaei starts at right-back at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, with Lucas Rosa on the left. Takehiro Tomiyasu was forced off injured against Feyenoord and missed Japan’s friendly internationals. He is not in the matchday squad.

Josip Sutalo and Youri Baas form the central defensive partnership against the Tukkers. Ko Itakura is training with Ajax’s first team again, but will have to wait a little longer for a starting place under the Spanish manager. The Japanese player is on the bench, however.

Jorthy Mokio starts in midfield, as Youri Regeer has not fully recovered from a hamstring injury. Sean Steur starts on the left and Steven Berghuis is the number 10 in the Amsterdam midfield. Davy Klaassen is struggling with knee problems and is absent.

Wout Weghorst retains the nod over Kasper Dolberg as the home side’s main striker. Edvardsen is surprisingly given the nod by García on the right flank. Mika Godts is the spearhead on the left side of the Ajax attack.

Ajax line-up: Paes; Gaaei, Sutalo, Baas, Rosa; Mokio, Berghuis, Steur; Edvardsen, Weghorst, Godts.

FC Twente line-up: Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Lemkin, Nijstad, D. Rots; Zerrouki, Hlynsson, Van den Belt; D. Rots, Lammers, Ørjasæter.