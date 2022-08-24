The golden jersey completes a sublime trio of kits for the Dutch capital

A sensational third jersey inspired by the city, adidas have teamed up with Amsterdam fashion brand Daily Paper to bring us this golden Ajax 2022-23 third kit. Celebrating the city's thriving grassroots football scene, Daily Paper help adidas pay tribute to the golden courts of Amsterdam with a beautiful third kit that champions the Dutch capital's love for football, youth and community.

Ajax FC

The shirt itself has an all-over golden base connected by a vertical stripe in the colours of the city's flag. Upon closer inspection, it's the stadium silhouettes that give the kit its own unique stamp.

Nine of Amsterdam's most prominent street football courts feature on the jersey, subtly incorporated in smokey watermarks, paying homage to the unique street football culture of the city. The golden shirt is finished with white accents across the collar, the adidas signature Three Stripe branding on the shoulders and the club crest and sponsor on the chest.

Ajax FC

The kit also features a playful interpretation of Amsterdam's coat of arms as stunning outer neck detail, with Ajax and Daily Paper branding, the year Amsterdam was founded (1275), Amsterdam nicknames Mokum and Damsko and Pan-African colours, reflecting the African heritage of Daily Paper.

Ajax 2022-23 third kit price & how to buy

The Ajax 2022-23 kit collection is available to buy right now from the Ajax fanshop and adidas. Here's a closer look at some of the items available:

Ajax Amsterdam 2022-23 Third Jersey - Men's

adidas

Get it from adidas for £70.00

Ajax Amsterdam 2022-23 Third Jersey - Youth

adidas

Get it from adidas for £50.00

Ajax Amsterdam 2022-23 Third Mini Kit

adidas

Get it from adidas for £45.00