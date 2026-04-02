After Al-Nusairi’s comeback… a sudden attacking move stuns Al-Ittihad Jeddah

Al-Ittihad Jeddah suffered an unexpected setback ahead of their clash with Al-Hazm, scheduled for Friday evening as part of Matchday 27 of the Roshen Professional League, in an incident that shook the team and caused concern among both the coaching staff and the fans.

Al-Ittihad had welcomed back Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri after he recovered from his recent injury, with him taking part fully in team training.

According to a statement released by Al-Ittihad via its official account on the social media platform ‘X’, striker Saleh Al-Shehri is suffering from a calf muscle injury.

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It explained that “the Saudi international striker sustained the injury during the national team’s recent training camp ahead of the matches against Egypt and Serbia”.

The medical staff indicated that the player will undergo a medical and rehabilitation programme in preparation for his return to action.

Al-Amid are looking to get back on track, currently sitting sixth with 42 points in the Roshen League table.



