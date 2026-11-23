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Adrien Rabiot has solidified his status as the linchpin of Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan after a masterclass performance in the 5-1 demolition of Frosinone. The French international reached a historic milestone at San Siro, matching a goal-contribution record that has stood for over two decades.

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Red-hot Rabiot matches Kaka milestone

During Sunday's emphatic victory over Frosinone, Rabiot achieved something truly remarkable by contributing to a goal in his seventh consecutive Serie A appearance. This incredible run of form makes him the first Rossoneri midfielder to participate in at least one goal in seven straight league games since the legendary Kaka managed the feat back in 2004. The Frenchman was everywhere at San Siro, acting as the primary engine in Ruben Amorim's midfield. His performance included forcing an own goal and providing a delicate assist for Goncalo Ramos, ensuring the home side never took their foot off the gas.

Speaking to DAZN, the former Juventus man attributed his personal success to the collective work being done at the training ground.. "These last matches, when we are so attentive, we manage to do what we work on in training. We are all enjoying ourselves on the pitch, tonight we created a lot and scored many goals. We must always do this," the midfielder explained.

Team over glory for the French star

The match also highlighted the blossoming relationship between Rabiot and the Rossoneri strikers. During the encounter, there was a moment of discussion with Diego Moreira regarding a choice not to shoot before the first goal, but Rabiot insisted that his primary focus remains on team success over personal glory. This unselfish approach has allowed the French star to become a reference point for both the creative and finishing phases of Milan's play.

Rabiot spoke specifically about his decision-making during the game and his preference for playmaking. "I wanted [Christian] Pulisic to score, but the defender came back quickly. It’s true that I could have shot, but I get more pleasure from providing an assist than from scoring. But I did the assist afterwards," he revealed.

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Praise for the "incredible" work of Ramos

His vision was perfectly encapsulated when he teed up Goncalo Ramos for a goal, a moment he celebrated by immediately pointing towards the Portuguese forward to acknowledge his contribution to the team's overall structure. The French midfielder was quick to shut down any critics of Ramos, emphasizing that the striker's value is not always reflected solely by the number of times he finds the back of the net.

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"He does a great job. Not everyone understands it, but he does an incredible job. When we get in and score, it’s also credit to us. Then we feel happy when he scores, also because it gives him confidence. Good for us and for him, for everyone," Rabiot added.

Amorim hails one of Europe's elite

The statistical evidence of Rabiot's brilliance has not escaped his manager. Ruben Amorim has been glowing in his assessment of the 31-year-old, recently labelling him as one of the premier midfielders on the continent. Since arriving for his second season in Milan, Rabiot has transformed into a leader who balances the tactical demands of the engine room with the flair required to unlock resolute Serie A defences.

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"Obviously, he's a player who can play as a number 10, as an attacking midfielder, he can also play as a number 8, he can also play as a slightly deeper playmaker, even if he doesn't like it. He's definitely one of the best players I've ever coached, he's one of the best midfielders in Europe right now," Amorim noted.