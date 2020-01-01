Adrian ‘really happy’ at Liverpool as speculation builds regarding summer return to Spain

The experienced goalkeeper linked up with the Reds ahead of the 2019-20 campaign and has suggested that he will be honouring his contract

Adrian claims to be “really happy” at , with the Spanish goalkeeper suggesting that he will be spending a second season at Anfield after generating talk of a possible move back to his homeland.

The Reds moved to bring in an experienced back-up for Alisson ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Former West Ham star Adrian was acquired as a free agent and was thrust straight into the side against Norwich on the opening weekend – as Alisson suffered an untimely injury.

He has seen plenty of competitive football this season, with a starring role played in a UEFA Super Cup penalty shoot-out victory over .

There has been the odd low among the highs, with costly errors made at times, and he will find himself stuck on the sidelines once Alisson is back to full fitness after his latest setback.

Fierce competition for places is said to have Adrian mulling over his options, with interest building in , but the 33-year-old claims to be settled in his current surroundings.

He has told Liverpool’s official website: “This club has totally exceeded my expectations.

“I think coming here was the perfect decision at the perfect time, to come to the best team in the world right now.

“I am really happy I took that decision, to have that patience in that moment of the summer and to be here.”

Adrian had other offers on the table when Liverpool made their move and he has no regrets at having snubbed those to join the Reds, despite it being clear from the start that he would be No.2 in Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

He added: “I prepare mentally exactly the same as when I am a No.1 because I never feel that I am a second ‘keeper forever, to sit on the bench and just wait and wait and wait and don’t care about playing.

“I prepare in every session of training like I was starting because that makes me feel ready – for when any opportunities come, I am ready for everything. I never prepare myself to sit on the bench at the weekend.

“Obviously Ali knows he is No.1 and he is doing well. He is a top ‘keeper, one of the best in the world, and all the prizes he has got he deserves because he showed that he deserves them.

“But I think that the competition is great, the healthy competition between us is better for us because it makes us improve.

“The comfort zone is not good for anyone anywhere in life – you need to improve every day and keep pushing and keep trying to do the best.

“I think that healthy competition, that good feeling we have between us is great for us, great for the team and great for the manager.”

Adrian has taken in 18 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions in the 2019-20 campaign and penned a two-year deal upon his arrival on Merseyside.