adidas collaborate with Belgium and Tomorrowland for festival-inspired clothing collection

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel model the adidas LOVE collection

The relationship between music and football has always been evident at festivals, where it's nearly impossible not to see at least one person donning a football shirt. This exact sentiment has been fused into a LOVE capsule collection between adidas, the Belgium national football team and Tomorrowland festival.

Taking place over three weekends from 15 July - 30 July, Tomorrowland is a Belgian electronic dance festival known for its message of positivity and iconic firework displays. Some of Belgium's best players like Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Axel Witsel have been enlisted to model the collection, which is just as vibrant and colourful as the festival itself.

The LOVE capsule collection is the first instalment in the collaboration, which aims to exhibit a message of making the world a better place, togetherness, positivity and love. Some of the most iconic adidas pieces feature in the collection which repeat bold graphics and the playful LOVE sign-off.

The main graphic print is inspired by the fireworks display synonymous with Tomorrowland, bringing an explosion of colour to all of the pieces. Cleverly, the Tomorrowland logo is placed instead of the letter O in the world LOVE to symbolise the celebration of life.

From the pieces, the Terrex MYSHELTER jacket, hoodie and jersey are all inspired by past goalkeeping jerseys. Other items in the collection include a buttoned festival shirt, short sleeve t-shirt, women's long tights, and swim shorts. For accessories, you have the option of a cross-body bag, bucket hat, towel and a pair of Adilettes.

The LOVE collection will be available to buy from 13 July from the adidas web store, Tomorrowland web store and the Belgium national team webshop.