An iconic trainer marking more than 30 years since Ian Wright and David 'Rocky' Rocastle first played together for the Gunners

Honor Oak Estate in Brockley is where the two football icons grew up before both going on to play for Arsenal. The trainer itself has a dedication to both Wright and Rocastle inside the tongue, with flags from Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago referencing the Caribbean heritage of each player. In the tongue, you'll also find the date they both played together for the first time in the league for Arsenal: September 28, 1991.

The adidas ZX 420 - a favourite silhouette in the late '80s - gets a Gunners' makeover with a cannon crest execution on the heel and colour accents taken from the Jamaican and Trinidad and Tobago flags on the three-stripe branding.

“Rocky and I grew up together, playing football on our estate, before eventually playing together at Arsenal," said Ian Wright about the collaboration and what it means to him. "We were best friends and 21 years since he left us, I still miss and think about him every day. Rocky is the reason our whole estate supported Arsenal and he taught me what it meant to be an Arsenal player.

“The adidas Honor Oak represents the start of the football journey we both went on, coming from the Honor Oak Estate in Brockley and playing out our dream of one day playing together as professionals. I’m so happy we got to make these shoes as another small way to keep Rocky’s legacy alive.”

In honour of the date the two legends first played together for Arsenal, there will be only 1,991 limited edition shoes available across all retailers, so you'll want to grab a pair quick.

The adidas Honor Oak price & where to buy

The adidas x Arsenal Honor Oak trainer will be available to purchase on Thursday, October 6 across adidas.com, The Armoury, Arsenal Direct and selected retailers.

Arsenal Honor Oak Trainer

Available to pre-order now from Arsenal Direct for £90.00