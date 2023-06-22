AC Milan ready to make transfer move for Romelu Lukaku as Chelsea flop risks angering Inter fans by making controversial cross-city switch

AC Milan are reportedly considering a permanent move for Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku as the striker risks angering Inter by joining their derby rivals.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan are contemplating a sensational transfer move for the Belgian who spent the previous season on loan at bitter rivals Inter. While the Nerazzurri hopes to extend the loan deal for another year, a deal to acquire the striker outright is seen as more appealing to Chelsea. Sensing an opportunity to refresh their ageing attack, Milan want to strike when the iron is hot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite interest from Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, Lukaku has indicated a lack of enthusiasm for a move to the Kingdom. With midfielder Sandro Tonali closing in on a move to Newcastle, Milan is looking to reinvest the funds generated from that transfer to secure the services of the forward.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While Inter is not in the best of financial health, Milan are prepared to make a bid of up to €40 million for Lukaku. But the prospect of a bidding war for Lukaku would be welcome news for Chelsea, as they look to recoup a significant portion of the £98m fee that the Blues paid for him.

WHAT NEXT? Milan's pursuit of Lukaku, if successful, would mark a significant acquisition and provide a major boost to their attacking options. Meanwhile, Inter will aim to retain the services of the striker, given that the player himself wants to continue under Simeone Inzaghi. Whereas Chelsea would look to maximise their financial gain from the sale of the striker.