AC Milan launch special 'Shevchenko 7' shirt to raise money for people in Ukraine

AC Milan have revealed that, with the support of former striker Andriy Shevchenko, they will be releasing a special shirt to help raise funds for those impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The ‘Special Edition – Manchester 2003 for Ukraine’ jersey will feature ‘Shevchenko 7’ on the back and is inspired by the kit worn by the Rossoneri legend in the 2002-03 Champions League final.

An exclusive design also has the colours of the Ukrainian flag emblazoned on the shoulders and chest, with the phrase ‘AC Milan for Peace’ printed on the front.

How to get the special Shevchenko shirt

AC Milan are making the jersey available at their official online store for €50, with buyers able to make a further donation of €15, €30 or €50 at the time of purchase.

All proceeds from sales of the shirt will be donated to the Italian Red Cross and their project in the Ukraine.

AC Milan

What else are Milan doing to help?

The Serie A heavyweights are eager to show their support to 2004 Ballon d’Or winner Shevchenko and those caught up in the political unrest which has engulfed his homeland.

Milan have said in a statement to accompany the announcement of a jersey being released to honour the achievements of a man that registered 175 goals for them across two spells at San Siro: “The special jersey is part of a wider initiative launched by AC Milan in support of the people suffering because of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

“After a strong awareness-raising effort during the Milan derby in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final against Inter earlier this month, the club has now set up a secure channel to raise funds for the Italian Red Cross, which is working tirelessly alongside the Ukrainian Red Cross and other National Societies of the Red Cross to respond to the needs of those affected by the conflict and those who are seeking asylum outside of the country.

“The fundraising campaign, which is open to everyone, was kicked off by Fondazione Milan with an initial donation to provide emergency kits, medicines and first aid materials to those affected by the war.

“AC Milan and Fondazione Milan are also putting some exclusive items up for auction to raise funds for Ukraine with the support of Charity Stars. These include PUMA warm-up shirts worn by the men’s first team ahead of the Milan derby in the Coppa Italia, which feature the Ukrainian flag and the word ‘Peace’ on the front, as well as the autograph of the player who wore it.

“This will then be supplemented by the auction of the official special match jerseys that will be worn by the women’s first team this Saturday 12 March in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final against Juventus. The special jersey features the phrase ‘AC Milan for Peace’ on the back.”

