AC Milan to sign free agent Mandzukic on short-term deal until end of the season

The former Juventus, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid forward has been without a club since leaving Qatari side Al-Duhail in the summer

are set to sign former forward Mario Mandzukic on a six-month contract, Goal understands.

The 34-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Qatari side Al-Duhail in the summer.

An agreement is now in place for Mandzukic to return to , with only the final details to work out before the move is made official.

The former striker, who retired from international duty after reaching the 2018 World Cup final, is expected in Milan on Monday to sign his contract.

While it will initially be a short-term deal until the end of the season, there will be the option to renew depending on how many appearances he makes before June.

Stefano Pioli has been keen to add reinforcement in attack despite Milan’s excellent first half of the season, which sees them three points clear of the top of Serie A – and seven clear of Juventus – with 17 games played.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic started the season in terrific form with 10 goals in six league appearances, but he missed eight games between November and January due to injury. Ibrahimovic made his comeback late in the 2-0 win over last time out and is expected to play against on Monday.

Sunday’s news that Hakan Calhanoglu is one of two Milan players to test positive for coronavirus has, nevertheless, intensified the need to add an extra body in attack.