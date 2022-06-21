AC Milan team up with The Rolling Stones for 60th anniversary collection

The legendary rock band have teamed up with AC Milan ahead of an upcoming gig at San Siro

It might be too early to call it, but AC Milan’s new collaboration with the Rolling Stones is probably one of this season’s most surprising releases. The collection marks the iconic band’s 60th anniversary and arrives on the same day as the Rolling Stones’ gig at San Siro.

For all the pieces – two T-shirts, a hoodie and two bags – AC Milan’s red-and-black stripes have been mixed with the Rolling Stones’ tongue logo to create a new crest. The band’s song “Sympathy for the Devil” is also referenced, partly as a nod to Milan’s Devil symbol that appeared on the club crest for much of the 1980s.

The unexpected collaboration is the latest stage of AC Milan’s partnership with Roc Nation, which began in 2020 and apparently includes everything from “merchandise collaboration” and “brand amplification” to “philanthropy” and “music programming.” Already over the last two years, AC Milan has worked with fashion brands including Paper Planes, Koché and, most recently, NemeN.

Here's everything you can buy from the Rolling Stones x AC Milan collection:

