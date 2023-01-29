AC Milan hit 26-year low at San Siro in five-goal shocker against Sassuolo in Serie A

AC Milan hit a 26-year low at San Siro when suffering a shocking 5-2 defeat to Sassuolo, with the Serie A champions stunned on home soil.

Defending champions humbled

Five different scorers for visitors

Pioli's men remain in fourth place

WHAT HAPPENED? The Rossoneri fell two goals down inside 21 minutes during a forgettable showing at Giuseppe Meazza, with Olivier Giroud then pulling one back. Things got worse quickly, though, for Stefano Pioli’s side and they had been breached five times before Divock Origi grabbed another consolation effort late on.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sassuolo boasted five different goalscorers on the day, with Gregoire Defrel, Davide Frattesi, Domenico Berardi, Armand Lauriente and Matheus Henrique all finding the target.

WHAT NEXT? A humbling defeat in their own backyard has left defending title holders Milan fourth in the Serie A table, 12 points adrift of leaders Napoli.