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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAbha
Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium
team-logoAl Hazem
Book Abha vs Al Hazem Tickets
Caitlin Casey

How to get Abha vs Al Hazem tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Tickets
Saudi Pro League
Abha
Al Hazem

Abha take on Al Hazem in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Abha host Al Hazem at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha on Thursday, August 13, as both clubs kick off their 2026/27 Saudi Pro League campaign in Matchweek 1.

Both sides enter the opening fixture tied at 0 points, eager to make an early statement and establish positive momentum for the new league season.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Abha vs Al Hazem, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Abha vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League TicketsBook tickets

When is Abha vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League kick-off?

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 1
Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium

How to buy Abha vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League tickets?

Purchasing tickets for Saudi Pro League (SPL) matches rely on a centralized digital ecosystem rather than individual club portals:

  • Official Digital Platform (WeBook): The official ticketing partner for the Roshn Saudi League is WeBook.com. All primary general admission and hospitality tickets are released digitally via the WeBook platform and app, where fans must create a profile linked to an email and mobile number.
  • Sales Windows & Availability: Unlike matches involving the "Big Four" (Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli) which can sell out rapidly, standard fixtures like Abha vs. Al Hazem rarely suffer immediate sellouts. Primary inventory typically drops 7 to 10 days before kickoff and remains available directly on WeBook up to matchday.
  • Secondary Sales: Fans looking for last-minute tickets can also access secondary sales on marketplaces. Be aware that ticket prices are likely to be above primary sale prices and make sure to check the T&Cs of the website you're buying from.
Abha vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League TicketsBook tickets

How much do Abha vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for standard Saudi Pro League fixtures offer accessible options alongside upgraded seating tiers:

  • Standard General Admission: Standard upper and lower-tier seats behind the goals or in the corners generally start between 50 SAR to 100 SAR ($13 – $27) via official sales channels.
  • Category 1 & Premium Side-View: Central sideline seats typically range from 150 SAR to 300 SAR ($40 – $80).
  • VIP & Hospitality Access: Executive box options and VIP lounge experiences featuring premium views and inclusive catering can range anywhere from 500 SAR to 1,500+ SAR ($133 – $400+) depending on the level of stadium access.

Abha vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Abha vs Al Hazem Form

ABH

ABH - Form

AHL
L5-1
ALK
W2-1
ALH
L2-1
ALT
L2-3
ALS
L2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/13
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
ALH

ALH - Form

NEO
D1-1
HIL
L0-3
ANA
D2-2
ALQ
L2-0
ALT
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Abha vs Al Hazem: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AbhaDrawAl Hazem
1
1
3
Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
2
Abha badge
Abha
ABH
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Abha badge
Abha
ABH
1
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Abha badge
Abha
ABH
2
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
2
Abha badge
Abha
ABH
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Abha badge
Abha
ABH
0
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
2
FT
4Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

Abha vs Al Hazem Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AbhaAbhaABH
00000000
2
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
00000000
3
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
00000000
4
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
00000000
5
Al HazemAl HazemALH
00000000
6
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
00000000
7
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
00000000
8
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
00000000
9
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
00000000
10
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
00000000
11
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
00000000
12
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
00000000
13
Al ShababAl ShababALS
00000000
14
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
00000000
15
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
00000000
16
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
00000000
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
00000000
18
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
00000000
AFC Champions League
Relegation


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