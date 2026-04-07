A two-way duel and an old vendetta.. Mbappé breaks Neuer’s resistance after 9 moments

Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid’s star, managed to break the resistance of German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich during the teams’ UEFA Champions League match.

Mbappé scored past Neuer by taking advantage of a precise low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the second half, after a series of saves from the German keeper.

However, Bayern Munich decided the match, played on Tuesday evening at the Santiago Bernabéu in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, with a 2-1 victory.

Neuer stood out notably in the match, making 9 saves from dangerous efforts by Real Madrid players, from inside and outside the penalty area.

Neuer proved to be a stumbling block for Mbappé in today’s game, denying him on more than one occasion—especially as the Frenchman is seeking to match Cristiano Ronaldo’s record as the highest goalscorer in a single season of the continental competition.

But Mbappé’s goal denied Neuer a clean sheet against Real Madrid for the first time in his career, as the German goalkeeper has played 9 matches against Los Blancos and conceded in every one.

The German keeper tried to provoke Mbappé with taunting gestures after his saves, creating a one-on-one battle between them.

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But this battle brings back memories of what happened about 6 years ago, when Neuer prevented Mbappé from winning the Champions League title with his former team Paris Saint-Germain.

At the time, Mbappé was at the height of his brilliance with PSG, and the French side were the favorites to win, but Neuer was lying in wait for him, as he led the Bavarian team to win the 2020 final 1-0.

To this day, Mbappé is still searching for his first Champions League title, and if Neuer repeats his brilliance in the second leg next week, he could knock the French star out of the competition once again, prolonging his suffering.