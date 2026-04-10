Alessandro Bastoni, Inter Milan’s defender, rejects the idea of leaving the team to join Barcelona during the upcoming summer transfer window, after press reports previously indicated that he had agreed to play for the Catalan side.

Recent reports said that Inter Milan may be heading toward a “revolution” in the summer transfer market after the end of the 2025–2026 season, starting with renewing coach Cristian Chivu’s contract and also including major changes to the playing squad.

In addition to a long list of players whose contracts are close to expiring, Bastoni’s name has been مطرح as one of the potential options to sell in order to generate cash to sign new players.

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For its part, Barcelona has shown interest in the player and sounded out his position by contacting people close to him, according to reports from Spain and Italy, and the player reportedly welcomed the idea.

But according to Corriere dello Sport today, Friday, Bastoni wants to continue with Inter and keep competing for titles at San Siro.

The newspaper noted that Manchester City had shown interest in signing the player a few seasons ago, but Bastoni preferred at the time to remain in Italy, reflecting his ongoing desire for stability within Serie A.

Other reports also add that there is a large gap between Inter Milan’s and Barcelona’s valuations of the player, as the Catalan club is believed to be considering offers of around €45 million, while Inter is asking for between €60 and €70 million.

The newspaper confirmed that contacts have already taken place between Barcelona and Bastoni’s representatives, but they are still at an early stage, especially since the player has shown no readiness to discuss the idea of a transfer in greater depth.

The Italian defender, according to the report, feels that Inter is “his team,” especially after the strong support he received from the club during recently difficult periods.

The club stood by him despite being booed in most away stadiums in Italy following the controversial, hard-fought win in the Derby d’Italia against Juventus. He also received warm applause from the fans upon returning to club matches after his sending-off in Italy’s match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup playoff.

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