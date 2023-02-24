'A f*cking mess!' - Gerard Pique responds to Barcelona's Europa League defeat to Man Utd

Gerard Pique was visibly frustrated after Barcelona was knocked out of the Europa League by Manchester United.

Barcelona beaten by Man Utd

Xavi'e side out of Europa League

Pique calls it a 'f*cking mess'

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United came from a goal down to win the Europa League playoff tie 2-1 against the Blaugrana. Lewandowski opened the scoring from the spot but two second-half goals from Fred and Antony ensured Erik ten Hag's men a place in the round of 16. Pique, the former Barcelona defender who hung up his boots earlier in the season, was following the match and was live on Twitch on the Kings League show at the full-tiem whistle.

WHAT THEY SAID: Following some of the comments from his team-mates he admitted on live stream, "It was a f*cking mess."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For the second successive season, Barcelona were plying their trade in the second tier of continental football after finishing third in Group C of the Champions League behind Bayern Munich and Inter. However, following the defeat at Old Trafford they have no more European football to look forward to for the rest of the season and can focus entirely on La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi will once again rally his troops on Sunday against Almeria away from home in La Liga.