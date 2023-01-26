Hudson on USMNT starlet Slonina: For an 18-year-old kid, he acts like an old pro!

Interim USMNT head coach Anthony Hudson was full of praise for Gabriel Slonina, saying the teenager has the personality of an old professional.

Slonina hailed after USMNT debut

Made several key saves despite defeat

Hudson says teenager has personality of an old pro

WHAT HAPPENED? Slonina started and played all 90 minutes in the USMNT's 2-1 friendly loss to Serbia, making several key saves early on. With his debut, the 18-year-old became the youngest goalkeeper in USMNT history, surpassing the great Tony Meola for the record.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I thought he had a solid performance," Hudson said. "Gaga is someone that we've had in a few times and we're very familiar with him. I think one of the big positives with him is, for a young kid, he's like an old pro in terms of how he goes about his preparation, his personal life. He's like a top, top professional. Very, very mature, very confident, and he did well. He made some good saves tonight."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Slonina's rise continues as the youngster looks to make his way with the USMNT and Chelsea. The teenager joined Chelsea this winter and has featured for the club's youth teams, although he may go out on loan before the month is over.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? The U.S. will face Colombia on Saturday for their second and final match of the January camp.