Awkward! Wayne Rooney's old tweets slamming Super Bowl Final re-emerge after England legend links up with NFL legend Tom Brady at Birmingham

Fans have been digging up old posts from Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney regarding the NFL, where Tom Brady forged his historic career.

Rooney joins Brady at Blues

Old tweets emerge

Rooney prepares for first game

WHAT HAPPENED? Fans have found old tweets from the new Blues boss slamming the 2012 Super Bowl, which featured Brady, who is a minority owner in the Championship club Rooney has recently joined.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Trying to watch the Super Bowl Final, how do they call this football. Like watching paint dry. Looking forward to the adverts and music," said Rooney in one tweet back in 2012.

"Seen more guys in studio than the players at the Super Bowl. Zzzzzzz hurry up music," he also posted. Rooney also wrote how he enjoyed rugby more than the NFL showpiece. "Rugby league is far better than super bowl. Leeds rhinos to win again. I know its mad but im a rhinos fan," he tweeted.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rooney will now work with Brady at Birmingham and has already spoken about the American's involvement with the club and the conversations he's had with him since arriving at St Andrew's. "I have spoken to Tom, he is very ambitious to move this club forward," he told reporters.

"It’s great to have him here, it’s important for the players to see Tom Brady have an involvement. It’s very clear that Tom is fully involved in the club."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ROONEY? The Manchester United legend will be settling into his role during the international break, as he prepares for his first game in charge against his former team-mate and Middlesbrough boss, Michael Carrick.