WATCH: Man City boss Pep Guardiola laughs off question on how strong Man Utd is

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola laughed when he was asked how strong Manchester United are at the moment.

Guardiola laughed at mention of United

City's rivals have started season poorly

Both in UCL action this week

WHAT HAPPENED? During his Monday press conference ahead of City's Champions League opener against Crvena Zvezda, Guardiola spoke about the strong start the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool have made to the new season. When a journalist asked about United, he laughed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The journalist was obviously asking in jest - United have made an underwhelming start to the season. On Saturday Erik ten Hag's side fell to a 3-1 home defeat to Brighton, their third loss of the season after disappointing results away at Tottenham and Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY AND UNITED?: City begin their Champions League title defense on Tuesday by welcoming Crvena Zvezda to the Etihad Stadium, while United have a daunting trip to Germany to face Harry Kane's Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Who will win the Premier League title this season? Manchester City

Arsenal

Manchester United

Liverpool

Chelsea

Other 206365 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who will win the Premier League title this season? 47% Manchester City

15% Arsenal

13% Manchester United

13% Liverpool

5% Chelsea

6% Other 206365 Votes