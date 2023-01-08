No Gakpo, no win! PSV slip to disappointing draw in first game since talisman sealed Liverpool move

PSV slipped to a disappointing draw in their first game since talisman Cody Gakpo sealed his Liverpool move.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch giants were held at home by Sparta Rotterdam and they failed to score in their first game without Cody Gakpo on Saturday. PSV had the chance to close the gap on Feyenoord at the top of the Eredivisie table but drew a blank on the same day their former frontman made his Reds debut.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked if playing without Gakpo was a factor in the result, coach Ruud van Nistelrooy told Dutch broadcaster NOS: “That is no excuse at all. You won’t hear anyone say that and certainly not me. With the players we have, this is a disappointing result.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gakpo remains PSV's top scorer with nine goals after a stunning start to the season and impressive World Cup for the Netherlands convinced Liverpool to make their move. The Dutch side will hope Xavi Simons and Guus Til can chip in with the goals needed to mount a title challenge.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSV AND CODY GAKPO? PSV have the chance to avenge Saturday's draw when they face Sparta Rotterdam in the second round of the KNVB Beker on Tuesday. Gakpo, meanwhile, will hope to feature for Liverpool again when they travel to Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.