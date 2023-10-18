Kalvin Phillips: Newcastle enter race to sign Man City outcast in January with Bayern Munich also interested

Newcastle United have joined Bayern Munich in the race to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Northern Echo, Eddie Howe's side are ready to make a move for Phillips in the January transfer window, with Bayern also registering an interest in the player, if he decides to leave City in the near future.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Speaking on his future at the Etihad Stadium after starting England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy last night, Phillips said: "I know that I need to be playing games and competing every weekend.

"I'm going to have to make a decision on [my future] over the next months.

"Gareth just says that for me to keep my spot I have to be playing games. That's what I want to do. I have agreed with Gareth on that.

"I want to play football and want to play as much as possible. Over the last year and a half I haven't been able to do that due to injuries and [other factors].

"It's something I am going to have to think about. Hopefully my chance does come but if it doesn't then I will have to make other decisions as well."

WHAT NEXT FOR PHILLIPS? The Man City man will now return to Pep Guardiola's side, as he looks to break into the starting line-up for their upcoming clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.