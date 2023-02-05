Time running out for Marsch? Another disastrous result has Leeds staring down relegation

Jesse Marsch and Leeds have a lot of work to do as the club suffered yet another disastrous defeat on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest, with the club now winless since November. With the loss, Leeds now sit 17th in the Premier League, level with 18th-place Everton with one game in hand, which comes this Wednesday at Manchester United.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pressure is mounting on Marsch, with Leeds continuously dropping points against fellow relegation contenders. The club has now lost each of their last five Premier League games against teams in the bottom half of the table and they're now very much fighting for survival in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? The club faces a difficult spell as Leeds now face Manchester United in back-to-back Premier League matches.