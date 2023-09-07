From Burnley loan to the treble winners? Man City plot shock move for Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen in January

- City monitoring Maatsen contract situation at Chelsea
- Left-back impressed on loan at Burnley last season
- 21-year-old rejected chance to return to Turf Moor
WHAT HAPPENED? According to Planet Sport, City are closely monitoring the contract situation of the 21-year-old Dutch defender. Maatsen spent last season on loan at Burnley and has one year remaining on his Chelsea contract.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea were open to selling Maatsen this summer and reportedly reached a loan agreement - with £31.5 million ($39m) purchase option - with Burnley. However, the youngster rejected the chance to rejoin Vincent Kompany's side and stated his intent to stay at Stamford Bridge this season.
IN TWO PHOTOS:Getty
Getty
WHAT NEXT FOR MAATSEN?: Chelsea are keen to tie Maatsen down, with Mauricio Pochettino handing him four appearances this season while playing fellow left-back Marc Cucurella just once. City have been without a left-back for a while now though, so if Pep Guardiola gave Maatsen a call it would be interesting to see what he says. The two Premier League giants have done a fair amount of business in recent times, with Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling moving to London and Mateo Kovacic heading north in the summer.