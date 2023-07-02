Jude Bellingham spotted on celebrity dating app after Real Madrid star splits from influencer Asantewa Chitty

Real Madrid new boy Jude Bellingham has been spotted on an A-list dating app after splitting from his rumoured influencer girlfriend Asantewa Chitty.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham might have only just completed his mega-money move to Real Madrid, but the midfield ace is already looking for love in the Spanish capital. The 20-year-old was said to be dating Instagram model Asantewa Chitty, but it appears he now has a profile on celebrity dating app Raya - as per The Sun.

WHAT THEY POSTED: The England star's profile reads: "Visiting London from Madrid."

THE GOSSIP: On the pitch Bellingham plays with a maturity well beyond his years, and he appears to take a similar approach in his personal life. The former Birmingham City sensation tends to keep his cards close to his chest when it comes to love interests, although it's widely believed that he had been dating Chitty since last year.

Few details are known about Bellingham's split with the Instagram star. Real Madrid's new number five is clearly ready to reignite his love life, and has been linked with US Tik-Toker Azra Mian.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? As the source said, Bellingham is unlikely to let his pursuit for love distract from his on-field duties. After enjoying three successful years at Borussia Dortmund, the most expensive English player in football history will be relishing his first game for Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu.