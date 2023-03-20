2023 MLS All-Star Game opponent revealed: Arsenal set to face off against league's best in Washington D.C.

Aditya Gokhale
|
Carlos Vela Julián Araujo Chicharito MLS All Star Game@MLS
MLS All-StarMLSArsenal

As per sources from The Athletic, Arsenal will be revealed as the opponents for the 2023 Major League Soccer All-Star game.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal is currently locking horns with Manchester City in the Premier League as the title race goes down to the last few game weeks. It has been revealed by an anonymous source to The Athletic that the Gunners will be the team to duel it out against the MLS All-Stars.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal and MLS All-Star have previously met in 2016. The league's top players fell to the Gunners 2-1 in San Jose, California, in 2016. Joel Campbell and Chuba Akpom scored goals for Arsenal, while Didier Drogba scored the lone goal for the MLS All-Stars.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The match for this year will take place on July 19 at Audi Field, home of D.C. United. The former England captain and current head coach of D.C. United Wayne Rooney will be in charge of the MLS team when they face his former Premier League rivals.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal takes on Leeds United on April 1 before Liverpool at Anfield eight days later, as they look to keep their eight-point gap over Manchester City, who breezed past Burnley in the FA Cup on the weekend.

