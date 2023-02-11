'Maybe in 20 days?' - Pogba fitness farce goes on as Juventus summer signing STILL doesn't know debut date

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has yet to play for Juventus after signing this summer and another setback could see him out for a few more weeks.

Pogba signed last summer

Knee issues kept him out

New injury is unknown

WHAT HAPPENED? Pogba picked up a meniscus injury shortly after he arrived in Turin, before aggravating it just a few weeks later. Juventus manager Max Allegri revealed on Saturday that the player could be out for even longer, speculating it could be "maybe 20 days." He failed to disclose the specifics of Pogba's injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Manchester United midfielder was acknowledged as a solid signing after he made a return to Juventus following an unsuccessful seven years in Manchester. However, the same injury issues that marred his United career seem to have cropped up again.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Allegri revealed little about Pogba's issue, saying in a press conference: “Pogba cannot be called up, he’s still out at the moment. He’s not there, I’m sorry to say it but that’s the reality. He’s working to be available again, [but] right now I can’t tell you when he’ll be back. Maybe in 20 days, I don’t know.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA? The midfielder will hope to work back to full fitness, and finally make his second Juventus debut, to help revive a morbid season.