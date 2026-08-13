Zlatko Dalic returns to dugout as former Croatia boss takes over United Arab Emirates national team
Dalic accepts Gulf challenge
Dalic has officially returned to international management after agreeing a deal to become the new head coach of the United Arab Emirates national team. The 59-year-old tactician stepped down from his role with Croatia last month following their 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the World Cup round of 32. The move marks a return to the UAE for Dalic nine years after his stint with Al Ain, where he led the side to the UAE Pro League title in 2015.
- AFP
UAEFA confirms Croatian appointment
The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) released an official announcement on social media to welcome the experienced manager, who oversaw 111 international fixtures during his time with Croatia.
In an official statement on social media, the UAEFA stated: "Welcome, Zlatko Dalic.
"The UAE Football Association is pleased to announce the appointment of the Croatian as the new Head Coach of the UAE National Team."
Decorated manager seeks redemption
The newly appointed coach boasts an exceptionally impressive record in international football, securing 62 wins from 111 matches, the highest tally for any manager in Croatian history since independence in 1990. Under his stewardship, his former side reached the 2018 World Cup final, secured third place at Qatar 2022, and finished as UEFA Nations League runners-up in 2022-23. The experienced strategist replaces Cosmin Olaroiu as he looks to instil stability and a winning mentality into the Gulf state's squad.
- Getty Images Sport
Asian Cup campaign awaits
Dalic has several months to assemble his squad and establish his tactical framework ahead of his official debut. His first test arrives in January when the UAE take on Vietnam in their opening fixture at the AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia. The tournament provides a vital platform for Dalic to demonstrate his capabilities in Asian football while meeting the elevated expectations of the UAE faithful.
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