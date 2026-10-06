Zinedine Zidane fiercely defends Ousmane Dembele after nightmare outing in France's win over Belgium

With Kylian Mbappe absent from the squad to focus on his recovery, the responsibility of the captaincy fell to the PSG attacker. However, the evening at the Stade de France proved to be a difficult one for the 29-year-old, who failed to replicate his club form on the international stage. The winger occupied his familiar role on the right flank and was frequently sought out by his teammates to provide the spark in the final third.

Despite the 4-1 scoreline in favour of Les Bleus, the narrative surrounding the match was heavily skewed toward Dembele’s inefficiency after failing to register a goal or an assist during his 60 minutes on the pitch. The introduction of fresh talent like Michael Olise and Rayan Cherki provided the creativity that had been missing, leading to a late flurry of goals that secured the three points in emphatic fashion.