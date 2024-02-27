Zinedine Zidane to Man Utd?! Sir Jim Ratcliffe 'dreams' of replacing Erik ten Hag with Real Madrid legend as pressure ramps up on Red Devils boss following Fulham defeat
Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly "dreams" of replacing Erik ten Hag with Zinedine Zidane as pressure ramps up on Red Devils boss following Fulham defeat.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ratcliffe wants Zidane at United
- Frenchman a free agent after leaving Real Madrid in 2021
- Ten Hag's future hangs in the balance