Zinedine Zidane names France backroom staff as Fabien Barthez appointed goalkeeper coach

Zidane has officially revealed the composition of his backroom staff for the France national team. The highly anticipated announcement was formalised by the French Football Federation (FFF) on Thursday.

FFF president Philippe Diallo approved the exciting new appointments based entirely on Zidane's proposals. The legendary midfielder takes the reins as the permanent successor to Didier Deschamps following his recent departure. The complete staff list will be fully presented to the media at the beginning of September. This carefully follows the timeline initially outlined during Zidane's official appointment press conference on 28 July.