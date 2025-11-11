Zinedine Zidane drops hint on when next coaching role will be announced with ex-Real Madrid boss expected to take France job

The French legend has reignited the conversation surrounding his next managerial role after confirming that his return to the dugout is close. Speaking at a charity event in Toulon, the 1998 World Cup winner was asked once again about his intentions. His response was short but powerful: “It will happen soon. Very soon.”
Zidane has not coached since leaving Real Madrid for the second time in 2021, and his time away has only intensified curiosity, especially given how many major clubs have changed managers over the past three years. Despite numerous reported offers, Zidane has remained patient, deliberate and selective. His silence in recent years led some to wonder if he might be stepping away permanently. However, his latest statement suggests that moment is finally arriving.