Zidane names five uncapped players in his first ever France squad for Nations League

After succeeding Didier Deschamps over the summer, Zidane announced his inaugural 23-player squad today for the upcoming international break. According to RMC Sport, Zidane has decided to blend experience with youth for the 2026-2027 Nations League campaign.

He has called upon 15 players who participated in the recent World Cup, ensuring a strong foundation remains intact. The squad is naturally spearheaded by captain Mbappe, alongside Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele and Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise. The team are looking to make a strong statement in League A, where France have been drawn alongside Türkiye, Belgium, and Italy.