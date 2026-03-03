YouTuber KSI sets sights on Premier League after announcing stake in former EFL club

The 32-year-old, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, made the bombshell announcement via a Tuesday afternoon social media video. He is no stranger to ambitious ventures, having disrupted the beverage industry with Prime and the entertainment world on Britain’s Got Talent.
Now, the Arsenal superfan is trading the virtual world of FIFA for the grit of the National League South. For the multi-millionaire influencer, it is a spiritual return to the club that helped build his online empire through his early gaming videos. Expressing his excitement in the announcement video, KSI stated: "I’m so excited to start this journey. It’s gonna be a rollercoaster for sure but I hope to bring Dagenham and Redbridge back to the glory days... So join me on this exhilarating adventure and I’ll see you all at Victoria Road this Saturday!"