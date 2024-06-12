'You're pissed you're not playing' - Gio Reyna addresses 2022 World Cup snubs by USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter as he reflects on 'dream come true' Giovanni ReynaUSABorussia DortmundGregg BerhalterWorld Cup

Gio Reyna says he was "pissed" at barely playing in the 2022 World Cup, but representing the United States at the tournament was a "dream come true".