‘You’re going out of business’ - Don Garber outlines financial risks of promotion and relegation in MLS

While Garber struck a more open tone on promotion and relegation at his State of MLS press conference two weeks ago, his message was more direct on Tuesday.

The commissioner warned that adopting such a system could disrupt MLS’s guaranteed revenue model and pose serious financial risks to the league’s long-term viability. He pointed to the league’s ongoing investment in infrastructure, which he said would be put at risk if MLS were to institute promotion and relegation.

“[MLS owners are] not philanthropists, they're industrialists, and they're visionaries and love the game,” Garber said on the Unfiltered Soccer Podcast. “They all love the game. You guys know that, you know most of our owners...Then you have to go out, and you gotta finance, uh, three stadiums coming on. There'll be almost $2 billion of in-, actually, more than $2 billion of investment. Nobody's writing $2 billion checks, guys. We live in a capitalist society with debt and debt guarantees.

“And those are guarantees by revenue. And have, and we don't have enough revenue anyway. So if you go into a dynamic where all of a sudden that revenue goes away, you're going out of business. And that's the reality, commissioner or otherwise.”

In Garber’s view, introducing relegation under current conditions would threaten the survival of clubs rather than strengthen competition.

“I think that there is a beauty in this idea of the competition at the bottom. But remember, they also have the competition for the Europa League. They have the competition for the Champions League. They have the competition for their version of the league championship, the Supporters' Shield. And that dynamic doesn't yet exist.”

Promotion-relegation has been a big topic in the American soccer scene in 2025 after USL announced it would be introducing the system to its league in either 2027 or 2028.