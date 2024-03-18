‘Yelled & screamed!’ - Reporter reveals what happened after Jurgen Klopp stormed out of interview following Liverpool’s dramatic FA Cup defeat to Man Utd
The reporter who caused Jurgen Klopp to storm out of a post-match interview has revealed what the angry Liverpool boss did next.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Reds suffered quarter-final defeat at Old Trafford
- German coach frustrated at post-match questions
- Disappointment at losing to rivals is understandable