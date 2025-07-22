Xavi Simons open to Chelsea transfer after initial approach as Enzo Maresca eyes another attacker

Chelsea have enquired about the availability of Xavi Simons, who is open to the possibility of a move to Stamford Bridge. The Blues, however, will have to make a sale or two before they can make a formal bid for the RB Leipzig star. Chelsea have already bolstered their squad by signing forwards like Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens, while Estevao Willian is also set to join the club.

Simons ready to join Chelsea

Chelsea looking to add more attackers

Article continues below