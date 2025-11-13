Xavi admits he lost the Barcelona dressing room as ex-coach learned from his 'mistake' at Camp Nou

When Xavi took charge of Barcelona in late 2021, optimism surged through the Camp Nou. The club icon arrived as both saviour and symbol of identity, tasked with restoring order to a side struggling under the weight of financial turmoil and on-field inconsistency. His impact was immediate. Under his stewardship, the Catalan giants reclaimed the La Liga title and lifted the Spanish Super Cup in his second season, restoring a sense of pride and competitiveness. Yet what began as a revival soon deteriorated.
The 2023-24 campaign saw Barca stumble across competitions, their confidence fading amid tactical confusion and waning intensity. Friction between players and management became increasingly visible and by the end of the season, Xavi was dismissed.
Now, months after his departure, the Spaniard has publicly reflected on his mistakes, acknowledging that his second full season exposed flaws in leadership and accountability.