‘The next 20 years belong to him’ – Lamine Yamal showing signs of Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Pele and Ronaldo as Barcelona legend Xavi reveals reaction to first sight of generational talent
Xavi recalls spotting Yamal's extraordinary talent
Xavi has revealed he knew Yamal was destined for the top from the first time he watched the winger play for Barcelona's academy. The former Blaugrana manager said the excitement surrounding the teenager reminded him of the buzz that surrounded a young Messi before he broke into the first team.
After watching footage of Yamal at the age of 15, Xavi was convinced Barcelona had a special player on their hands. He immediately pushed for the youngster to train with the senior squad, despite being told to wait because Yamal's contract situation had not yet been resolved.
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Xavi explains why Yamal stood out immediately
Xavi reflected on his first impressions of Yamal, explaining that the teenager's performances at La Masia instantly separated him from players of the same age. The former Barcelona boss also revealed why he wanted Yamal involved with the first team as quickly as possible.
"I heard about him around Barcelona before I saw him. People were talking about this boy - and the same thing had happened to me with Leo (Messi)," wrote Xavi in his column in The Athletic. "I was told there was an Argentinian who played really well, who stood out and so on, and with Lamine practically the same thing happened to me.
"The first time I saw him was in a youth match the club had recorded for us. He was 15 and put in a brilliant performance that day, providing two assists and scoring a goal. He did everything. I thought, ‘B****y hell, we don’t have anyone like this up front’."
Xavi said Yamal's decision-making and calmness surprised everyone at the club, saying: "This boy came along to train aged 15 and you could already see something different, something special. He dribbled really well. He made excellent decisions, he rarely made mistakes.
"That’s what surprised me most during the rondo drills, the positional games, and the matches we played with the first team. He didn’t make a mistake. We treated him very well, we gave him a very good contract, we spoke to his agent, and from there I was able to give him his debut, because I could see he was ready. I could really see that."
Comparisons with Messi and a future among the greats
Xavi admitted comparisons with Messi are unavoidable because both are left-footed, operate from the right wing and possess the confidence to demand the ball. However, he warned against placing unnecessary pressure on Yamal by measuring him against the Argentine.
"There are many similarities with Leo," Xavi admitted. "But I don’t think we’re doing the boy any favours by comparing him to the greatest of all time - it puts extra pressure on him. Lamine knows he’s different. You can tell when you watch him and are around him. Just as Leo knew he was different."
Xavi added: "He’s a leader on the pitch who makes the difference at 18 - something we’ve only seen with Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Pele and maybe Ronaldo, ‘O Fenomeno’. He’s 18 and has already won three La Liga titles, a European Championship and is in the World Cup quarter-finals.
"He could be the star of an era, provided his ambition, attitude and determination are right. We’re looking at a world-class star who could be the best player of his generation. He’s already - if not the best - among the top five of his generation. But for me, he is different. The next 15 to 20 years belong to Lamine, if he wants."
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Yamal looks to build on his rapid rise
Yamal's development continues to gather pace after establishing himself for both Barcelona and Spain at a remarkably young age. However, the winger's focus is now still with Spain at the 2026 World Cup, with La Roja preparing to face France in the semi-finals after recently eliminating Belgium in the last eight.
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