Xavi claims Joan Laporta BLOCKED Lionel Messi's homecoming transfer to Barcelona after La Liga green light in bombshell new interview

In a stunning interview with La Vanguardia just a week before the Barcelona presidential elections, Xavi has dropped a series of bombshells regarding his tenure as head coach. The legendary midfielder, who was sacked from the role in May 2024, has claimed that a deal for Messi was practically finalised in early 2023.
Xavi revealed that the superstar was eager to return to Catalonia following his World Cup triumph with Argentina in Qatar. He even pitched it to Messi's father Jorge as a magical finale, saying: "We are going to do a last dance like Jordan's." Ultimately, the collapsed deal saw the forward instead move to MLS side Inter Miami upon the expiration of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain that summer.