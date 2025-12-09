Xabi Alonso warned Jude Bellingham & Vinicius Jr can't 'cope well' with his demands after experiencing 'freedom' under Carlo Ancelotti

The atmosphere at the Bernabeu has shifted from expectant to anxious in the space of a few turbulent weeks. Following the departure of Ancelotti, who delivered three Champions League and two La Liga titles, Alonso arrived with a mandate to modernise the club's tactical identity.
Arriving from Bayer Leverkusen with an unbeaten legacy and a reputation for meticulous, system-based football, Alonso was seen as the natural heir to the throne. However, the transition has been far from seamless. With Los Blancos trailing in the Spanish league title race and facing a mounting injury crisis, questions are already being asked about whether the squad's individualists can function within Alonso's "machine".
Writing in his latest column for Sky Sport Germany, Matthaus offered a forensic breakdown of the cultural clash currently taking place in the Spanish capital.