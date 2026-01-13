Xabi Alonso speaks out after Real Madrid dismissal as he makes feelings on players clear in emotional statement

Alonso has officially addressed his exit from Real Madrid, taking to social media to share a heartfelt message just hours after his tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu was brought to a premature end. The 44-year-old’s time in charge of Los Blancos was terminated following Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to arch-rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, a result that ultimately convinced the club’s hierarchy to make a change.
Despite the stinging disappointment of losing his job in the wake of an El Clasico defeat, Alonso displayed the class that defined his playing career. The former midfielder refused to point fingers at the board or offer excuses for the team's performance. Instead, he expressed his pride at having led the club where he won the Champions League as a player, whilst acknowledging the harsh reality that results had fallen short of the lofty standards expected in the Spanish capital.